Coronavirus LIVE updates: Lockdown 5.0 from today; India cases at 190,609
Lockdown 5.0 update: Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh have extended lockdown till June 30. Catch coronavirus, lockdown updates and other related stories here
The Covid-19 crisis is likely to be a major issue in the municipal and zilla panchayat elections, which are scheduled to be held between October and December. As of Saturday, the state had reported 15,934 cases and 980 deaths | Photo: PTI
Coronavirus LIVE: The fifth phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown begins from today, even as India continues to witness a dramatic rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. According to Worldometer, India has recorded over 8,000 new cases and 221 deaths in the past 24 hours. The latest figures take the country's tally to 190,609 — a few thousands of cases behind Italy, which was once considered a corona pandemic hotspot. India is now the 7th-most-infected country, has the 4th-highest number of active cases globally, and second-highest number of seriouis active cases. Death toll currently stands at 5,408. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, along with a few other ministers, was put under quarantine on Sunday after Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for coronavirus.
Among all states, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases, at 67,655. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed religious places to reopen in her state from today.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases is 6,259,248, and 373,697 people have died from the disease so far.
