HP CM Thakur should clarify why BJP is against old pension scheme: Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
BJP govt paid Rs 396 cr 'extra' to pvt firm in power project: HP Congress
BS Number Wise: Old scheme puts burden of employee pension on the states
HP: Oppn questions removal of chief secy, HPPSC head's oath ceremony
Himachal Pradesh Assembly to discuss no-confidence motion against BJP govt
Govt employees in Himachal to hold protest demanding old pension scheme
-
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday said his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur should clarify "why the BJP is against old pension scheme" which gives social security to government employees.
Gehlot said his government has restored the old pension scheme in the state from April 4, 2022. For this, necessary changes have been made in the pension rules, he said.
"Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has made an unfortunate statement that the old pension scheme has not been implemented in Rajasthan.
"After the implementation of the old pension scheme in Rajasthan, pension cases of more than 100 personnel have been settled," he said in a statement.
Thakur should remember that then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government had introduced the New Pension Scheme (NPS) replacing the old pension scheme for personnel appointed on and after January 1, 2004, "which created a feeling of insecurity among the employees and they started worrying about the future", he said.
"Jai Ram Thakur and the BJP should make their stand clear and explain why they are against the old pension scheme which gives social security to employees," Gehlot said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 06:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU