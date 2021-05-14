Huge public-pvt effort needed to boost health if there's third Covid wave

For the inevitable third wave of Covid-19, the public and private sector will have to unite for a massive ramp-up of medical infrastructure that goes far beyond hospitals and equipment.

Experts say India must draw lessons from its own and other countries’ experience by anticipating needs, from fixing the supply chain for medicines, equipment and raw materials to scientific analysis of how the virus might behave in future and the groups likely to be impacted. One first step, they say, is to understand that India needs at least three times the number of beds from its current ...