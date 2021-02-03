Human Space Programme: Isro to send first unmanned flight by this December

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is planning to send the first unmanned flight into space by the end of 2021.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh said that the first manned mission of Gaganyaan is planned after two unmanned flights, and the first unmanned flight is scheduled by December 2021.

It may be noted that under Gaganyaan mission, India plans to send three astronauts into space. They will orbit at about 400 km above the earth for five to seven days before returning.

Prior to that, there will be two unmanned space missions to test the rocket and the crew module systems.

has got a structured technology transfer mechanism to transfer the identified technologies developed by for spin-off and other commercial applications on non-exclusive basis, said the Minister. He added, the commercialization will be done by NSIL, the commercial arm of DOS (Department of Space). So far around 363 technologies have been transferred to more than 235 industries. Some of the popular technologies are Li-ion, NavIC receiver, Distress alert transmitter, sensor, special materials, coatings, etc.

The government has created a Level Autonomous Nodal Agency namely Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) under DOS as the enabling mechanism for private players to carry out Space Activities.

Till now, the Department of Space has been approached by 26 Indian private industries seeking support for their space activities, spanning across the complete spectrum of space activities including developing launcher, building satellites, developing applications, establishing ground infrastructure. Department of Space is extending every possible support to all the Indian industries in their space activities, including technical guidance, reviews, facility sharing, launch support etc, he said.