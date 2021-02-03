Human Space Programme: Isro to send first unmanned flight by this December

-
ALSO READ
Gaganyaan: Indian astronauts complete training on crew actions in Russia
Isro chairman K Sivan gets one-year extension till January 2022
Isro's Chandrayaan-3 to lift off for Moon in early 2021, without orbiter
Indo-American Astro to lead mission to Space Station before heading to Moon
Chandrayaan-2 completes one year around Moon, all systems intact, says Isro
-
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is planning to send the first unmanned flight into space by the end of 2021.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh said that the first manned mission of Gaganyaan is planned after two unmanned flights, and the first unmanned flight is scheduled by December 2021.
It may be noted that under Gaganyaan mission, India plans to send three astronauts into space. They will orbit at about 400 km above the earth for five to seven days before returning.
Prior to that, there will be two unmanned space missions to test the rocket and the crew module systems.
ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel back in black after 18 months with Rs 854 cr net profit in Q3
Isro has got a structured technology transfer mechanism to transfer the identified technologies developed by ISRO for spin-off and other commercial applications on non-exclusive basis, said the Minister. He added, the commercialization will be done by NSIL, the commercial arm of DOS (Department of Space). So far around 363 technologies have been transferred to more than 235 industries. Some of the popular technologies are Li-ion, NavIC receiver, Distress alert transmitter, sensor, special materials, coatings, etc.
The government has created a National Level Autonomous Nodal Agency namely Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) under DOS as the enabling mechanism for private players to carry out Space Activities.
Till now, the Department of Space has been approached by 26 Indian private industries seeking support for their space activities, spanning across the complete spectrum of space activities including developing launcher, building satellites, developing applications, establishing ground infrastructure. Department of Space is extending every possible support to all the Indian industries in their space activities, including technical guidance, reviews, facility sharing, launch support etc, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU