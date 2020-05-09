I am healthy, not suffering from any disease: Amit Shah issues statement

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is "totally healthy" and not suffering from any disease.
In a statement, Shah said rumours about his health conditions have been spread through social media.
"I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," he said in the statement in Hindi which was posted on his Twitter handle.
मेरे स्वास्थ्य की चिंता करने वाले सभी लोगों को मेरा संदेश। pic.twitter.com/F72Xtoqmg9— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 9, 2020
