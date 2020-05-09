JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi hospitalised after cardiac arrest
Business Standard

I am healthy, not suffering from any disease: Amit Shah issues statement

"I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," he said in the statement in Hindi which was posted on his Twitter handle

Topics
Amit Shah

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah while paying tribute to Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, at his residence in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is "totally healthy" and not suffering from any disease.

In a statement, Shah said rumours about his health conditions have been spread through social media.

"I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," he said in the statement in Hindi which was posted on his Twitter handle.
First Published: Sat, May 09 2020. 18:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU