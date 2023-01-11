JUST IN
Business Standard

I like to know the director's world, says filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra

''Only in an OTT show there is no pressure of finding a known face''

Topics
Indian Cinema | OTT | Indian filmmakers

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar 

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra
Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra, 42, is, arguably, one of the most influential person in Indian cinema. The man who ‘discovered’ Rajkumar Rao (Shahid, Trapped), Sushant Singh Rajput (Kai Po Che), Sanya Malhotra , Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dangal), Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992) has now cast for over 300 films and almost 90 OTT series. The founder of Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company is also the director Dil Bechara (2020), curator of Khidkiyaan, a 5-day theatre festival held every year in Mumbai for three years. He is along with Neha Singh, co-author of Moongphali a book of short stories for children. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to him about the role of casting in the cinema ecosystem. Edited excerpts.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 06:10 IST

