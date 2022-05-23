I'm not running your Twitter account: Elon Musk tells Pune techie

may not wish to launch Tesla in India owing to high customs duty but he is fond of replying regularly to Pranay Pathole, a Pune-based Indian working as a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on .

On Monday, Musk said that he is not running Pathole's account.

Pathole, who has more than 1.6 lakh followers, tweeted: "Many people think that @elonmusk runs my account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter accounts. YES."

Musk replied: "Haha I don't even have a burner twitter account! I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me."

Musk and Pathole are friends on Twitter and the Tesla CEO hardly misses replying to his tweets.

In 2018, Musk for the first time replied to Pathole and since then, their exchange of words continues.

They now talk back and forth through Direct Messages (DMs) on Twitter.

Pathole's GitHub profile describes him as a machine learning (ML) engineer and "Nerding out about Space and Rockets on Twitter."

He aspires to meet Musk and get an opportunity to work with him.

