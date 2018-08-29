I-T department extends deadline for filing returns in Kerala due to floods

The Income Tax department has extended the deadline for filing returns by a fortnight to September 15 for assessees in Kerala, which was ravaged by floods this month. Earlier, the department had extended the last date for filing returns by a month till August 31 across the country.



Meanwhile, a delegation led by the Union Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan will visit Kerala on Wednesday and review the relief measures and rehabilitation efforts being undertaken by banks and insurance companies in the state.

The delegation would comprise senior officers from the Centre, including additional secretary Debashish Panda and economic advisor N Srinivasa Rao.

Chairman and managing directors from the public sector banks and insurance companies, including Agriculture Insurance Company of India and NABARD would also be present in the review meetings, along with senior officers from the state government.