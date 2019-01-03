JUST IN
Business Standard

I-T raid on Saravana Bhavan, 30 other popular food chains in Tamil Nadu

The residences and offices of the directors of these food-joint chains are being raided by a team of over 100 I-T sleuths

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Income Tax Department Thursday conducted searches at over two dozen premises of popular hotel and restaurant chains in Tamil Nadu on charges of alleged tax evasion, officials said.

They said the raids are being carried out at 32 locations of companies like Saravana Bhavan, Hot Bread, Anjappal and Grand Sweets.

The residences and offices of the directors of these food-joint chains are being raided by a team of over 100 I-T sleuths, the officials said.

These hotels serve some of the best south Indian delicacies, including cakes, pastries and sweets that are even shipped abroad, a senior official said.

The officials added that the department is looking into allegations of suppression of income by these groups by various means and hence decided to conduct searches and obtain further evidences.
First Published: Thu, January 03 2019. 14:45 IST

