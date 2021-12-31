IAF chief holds talks with top military brass of Republic of Korea

-
ALSO READ
Manufacturing trouble: Covid robs Moradabad's Brass City of its polish
China poses challenge to realisation of India's strategic goals: IAF chief
IAF formally inducts Rafale into 101 Squadron of Eastern Air Command
Force to remain at LAC, complete disengagement yet to take place: IAF chief
Air Force Day: PM greets air warriors, says IAF synonymous with courage
-
Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari held extensive talks with the top military brass of the Republic of Korea to further enhance bilateral military ties.
The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) was on a four-day trip to the Republic of Korea from Monday.
"As part of the visit, #CAS called on Minister of National Defence & Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff. CAS also met Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force. Wide ranging issues on enhancing bilateral defence engagement were discussed during the meetings," the IAF tweeted on Thursday.
Earlier this month, India and the Republic of Korea agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation including in dealing with challenges of terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.
The two sides discussed a range of key issues at the third India-Republic of Korea strategic dialogue held in the national capital on December 3. South Korea has been a major supplier of weapons and military equipment to India.
In 2019, the two countries finalised a roadmap for cooperation in the joint production of various land and naval systems.
It is Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari's second visit abroad after becoming the Chief of Air Staff. Last month, he had visited Egypt.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU