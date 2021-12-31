IAF chief holds talks with top military brass of Republic of Korea

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari held extensive talks with the top brass of the Republic of Korea to further enhance bilateral ties.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) was on a four-day trip to the Republic of Korea from Monday.

"As part of the visit, #CAS called on Minister of Defence & Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff. CAS also met Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force. Wide ranging issues on enhancing bilateral defence engagement were discussed during the meetings," the IAF tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier this month, India and the Republic of Korea agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation including in dealing with challenges of terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.

The two sides discussed a range of key issues at the third India-Republic of Korea strategic dialogue held in the capital on December 3. South Korea has been a major supplier of weapons and equipment to India.

In 2019, the two countries finalised a roadmap for cooperation in the joint production of various land and naval systems.

It is Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari's second visit abroad after becoming the Chief of Air Staff. Last month, he had visited Egypt.

