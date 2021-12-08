IAF chopper crash: India lost 46 personnel in air accidents in six years

The Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter died in a crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the (IAF) said. One person survived the crash and has been admitted to a hospital.



Defence air accidents in general have been happening in India. Though latest data is not available, data from 2014 to 2019 was presented to the Parliament by the then minister of state for defence, Shripad Naik, in July 2019.

Incidents of air crashes with IAF aircraft have not come down significantly, the data shows. There have been more than 10 incidents every alternate year in five years from 2014-15 to 2018-19.





More importantly, fatalities too have not declined. In all, 46 IAF personnel were killed in air accidents from 2014-15 to July 2019. As many as 27 of them were service personnel, 12 of them were pilots, and seven crew members lost their lives.





Most of the air accidents were fighter aircraft crashes, followed by trainer aircraft.