IAF chopper crash: India lost 46 personnel in air accidents in six years

The Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter died in a crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air force (IAF) said. One person survived the crash and has been admitted to a hospital.
Defence air accidents in general have been happening in India. Though latest data is not available, data from 2014 to 2019 was presented to the Parliament by the then minister of state for defence, Shripad Naik, in July 2019.
Incidents of air crashes with IAF aircraft have not come down significantly, the data shows. There have been more than 10 incidents every alternate year in five years from 2014-15 to 2018-19.
More importantly, fatalities too have not declined. In all, 46 IAF personnel were killed in air accidents from 2014-15 to July 2019. As many as 27 of them were service personnel, 12 of them were pilots, and seven crew members lost their lives.
Most of the air accidents were fighter aircraft crashes, followed by trainer aircraft.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU