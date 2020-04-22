ICMR asks states to use rapid test only for surveillance, not diagnosis

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a protocol on the Chinese rapid antibody test kits, asking all states to use as a tool for surveillance and not to diagnose Covid-19 cases.

ICMR on Tuesday had asked the states to stop using the test kits for two days after receiving complaints of poor detection and faulty results. “Globally also, the utility of this test is evolving and it is currently being used for detecting the formation of antibodies in individuals. These test results are also dependent on field conditions,” a press statement said.

The medical research body has told the states that these test kits cannot replace the RT-PCR test which is considered the gold standard in diagnosing Covid-19 cases.

ICMR will collect data from various states to assess the scope and extent of utility of these rapid antibody tests in field conditions. “ICMR shall keep advising the States on a regular basis. States have also been advised to follow the prescribed protocol for these tests and use it for the purposes for which they are meant,” the statement added.

ICMR had said that it would send its teams on the ground to take samples of these kits and validate them on the field. If there was a problem found in some of the batches then the government would ask the supplying company to replace it.

India had taken delivery of 5 lakh rapid antibody test kits from China last week. These kits were not meant for early diagnosis but for health surveillance and to understand Covid trends.

On Wednesday, the total confirmed cases of Covid were close to 20,000 with 640 deaths. According to health ministry data 3,870 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 19.36 per cent. Since yesterday, an increase of 1383 new cases and 50 deaths have been reported.





Government has received two types of kits from Guangzhou Wondfo and Zhuhai Livzon to see antibodies in Covid patients. Both kits have a sensitivity of more than 80 per cent and specificity is of around 84 per cent.

However, one of the tests called IgM -gives signs for an early infection by showing antibodies which do not last very long in the body. The other test - called IgG suggests that the immune system is fighting infection which is not recent or that the patient has recovered. If a person gets a positive result, it may not mean that she is immune to the disease, as more research needs to go into the subject.