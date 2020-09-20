ICMR exploring saliva-based tests to diagnose Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
No matter who develops vaccine, India will have to scale it up: ICMR chief
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese vaccine shows promise in animal tests
Coronavirus vaccine update: AstraZeneca, Modena leading the race, says WHO
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
-
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is exploring the saliva based test method for Covid-19 and while it has validated a few tests, it has not found any to be reliable, Harsh Vardhan, health and family welfare minister said on Sunday.
The minister, while addressing a social media dialogue, said that companies with tests approved by the USFDA had still not approached the Indian government.
ALSO READ: ICMR launches course to improve prescription practices among medical grads
Vardhan also said that no significant or drastic mutations had been found in strains of SARS-CoV-2 in India till now. He said that ICMR had been conducting large-scale sequencing of nationally representative strains of the coronavirus collected over the past several months over different time-points. He added that detailed results on mutations and evolution of the virus would be available in early October.
The health minister said that the government had dispatched oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of the country to “avert the logistic issues coming to light.”
Speaking on the issue of restarting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial, Vardhan said, “The trials have been restarted only after an independent investigative expert committee gave them the permission to proceed ahead.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU