ICMR invites vaccine makers to make monkeypox shots

Research body said it has isolated the monkeypox virus and is inviting vaccine makers to consider making shots after the country reported some cases of infection.

India reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox earlier this month.

Monkeypox, endemic in parts of Africa, is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. Around 60 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the disease, with confirmed cases crossing 10,500.

