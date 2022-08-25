ICSI CS Professional, Executives results today: Know how to check here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of CS Professional and Executive courses on Thursday.

The reuslts can be checked on the ICSI's official website.

To clear the exam, a candidate must score at least 40 per cent marks in every subject with aggregate of over 50 per cent.

The ICSI will upload the marksheet on the website for the Executive course. However, for the students of the Professional courses, the marksheet will be delivered via post, according to a repor tby Mint

If any does not receive the copy of their result, they may lodge a complaint with the ICSI within 30 days, along with all their details.

Step-by-step guide to check ICSI CS Professional and Executive result: