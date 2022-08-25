JUST IN
ICSI CS Professional, Executives results today: Know how to check here
Overall sown area of Kharif crop declines by 2.5%: Bank of Baroda report
Australian shoppers shift to cheaper goods amid multi-decade high inflation
Fisherman shot dead in Assam near Bangladesh border, locals blame BSF
India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned on Sept 3
Jaishankar discusses cooperation in space, health sectors with Brazilian FM
Forest fires in Russia burn over 100,000 hectares of land in 3 days: Report
'One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer': Congress takes dig at govt's order
India calls for immediate cessation of hostilities, violence in Ukraine
PM security lapse: SC panel finds Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Overall sown area of Kharif crop declines by 2.5%: Bank of Baroda report
Business Standard

ICSI CS Professional, Executives results today: Know how to check here

The ICSI will upload the marksheet on the website for the executive course. However, for the students of professional courses, the marksheet will be delivered via post

Topics
Institute of Company Secretaries of India | CA company secretary | exam results

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Results, Exam results

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of CS Professional and Executive courses on Thursday.

The reuslts can be checked on the ICSI's official website.

To clear the exam, a candidate must score at least 40 per cent marks in every subject with aggregate of over 50 per cent.

The ICSI will upload the marksheet on the website for the Executive course. However, for the students of the Professional courses, the marksheet will be delivered via post, according to a repor tby Mint

If any student does not receive the copy of their result, they may lodge a complaint with the ICSI within 30 days, along with all their details.

Step-by-step guide to check ICSI CS Professional and Executive result:

  1. Visit the official website, icsi.edu.
  2. Click on the "Students" tab
  3. Now, click on the "examination" tab
  4. Select the result link and enter the details
  5. Your result will be displayed on the screen
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Institute of Company Secretaries of India

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 14:56 IST

`