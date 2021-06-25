IHCL's Taj is the strongest hotel brand globally in 2021: Brand Finance

-
Premium Indian hotel brand Taj Hotels has emerged as the strongest brand in the global hotels industry in 2021. As per the latest report by the UK-based brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, Taj beat some of the most coveted names in the industry like Hilton, Shangri-La and Marroitt to top the chart of strongest brands this year.
Taj, a brand owned by Mumbai-headquartered Indian Hotels Company, scored 89.3 out of 100, USA’s Premier Inn followed with a score of 88.9. Two hotel brands from Spain – Melia and NH Hotel Group – grabbed the third and fourth spot, while Hong Kong-headquartered Shangri-La ranked fifth.
Brand Finance’s evaluation, based on factors such as marketing investment, customer familiarity, staff satisfaction, and corporate reputation, determines the relative strength of a brand. According to these criteria, Taj (with a brand value of $296 million or Rs 2,200 crore) is the world’s strongest hotel brand, with a corresponding AAA brand strength rating.
“Taj’s successful implementation of its 5-year plan, which focuses on selling non-core assets, becoming less ownership driven and reducing dependence on the luxury space, followed by speedy adoption of its new 2020 strategy, which provides a transformative framework to help the brand overcome the challenge of the pandemic, has contributed to the brand’s re-entrance into the ranking for the first time since 2016 (38th spot),” the report noted.
“Taj being rated as the World’s Strongest Hotel Brand is a testament to the unwavering trust our guests have consistently placed in us and the warmth and sincere care our employees have embodied day-after-day. We will continue our endeavor to elevate the world class experiences of luxury hospitality and deliver the magic of Tajness to all our stakeholders”, said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director & CEO of Indian Hotels Company.
On the valuation front, the top five positions were captured by leading hotel group’s from the US. Virginia-based Hilton topped the chart with a valuation of $7.61 billion (Rs 56,300 crore), followed by California-based Hyatt ($ 4.7 billion or Rs 34,800 crore), Holiday Inn from Denham ($3.8 billion or Rs 28,100 crore), Hilton’s sister brand Hampton at the fourth spot ($2.9 billion or Rs 21,200 crore) and Washington DC-based Marriott ($2.4 billion, Rs 17,800 crore).
While Hilton continued to hold on to its position at the top, it lost a massive 30 per cent of its valuation in the last one year. Among the top 10 hotels in the world, its loss was the second highest, down from $10.83 billion or Rs 80,170 crore in 2020. Marriott, at the fifth spot, lost the most – $36 billion or Rs 26,800 crore since last year. It was ranked as the second most valued hotel brand in 2020.
