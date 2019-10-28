IIM Calcutta best B-school in India, bags 17th spot globally in FT ranking

Of the few Indian Institute of Managements (IIM) that have secured a place in the Master in Management Rankings 2019 released by the Financial Times, leads the way. has bagged the 17th rank globally, jumping six places, for its 2-year Masters in Business Administration programme (earlier Post Graduate Programme in Management).

has improved its ranking from last year when it had secured the 23rd spot. It is ahead of the other four Indian institutes listed in FT Ranking. The institute has also taken over for the top spot in the country.

The institutes have been ranked in the list based on their performance on multiple parameters addressing areas such as employment, salary, faculty, weighted salary, salary percentage increase, career progress ranking, involvement of international faculty, inclusion of international board members, percentage of female faculty and student gender diversity ratio.

IIM Calcutta did better on these paramenters than its nearest Indian peers on categories.

Commenting on the 2019 Rankings, Prashant Mishra, Dean, New Initiatives and External Relations said, “The FT Ranking for 2019 is a reiteration of the leadership positions that IIM Calcutta holds in the global management education landscape. With the internationalization of our curriculum over the years and some of the best faculty from across the world, our offerings are curated to address the needs of the dynamic business environment. As a result, we’ve been able to create a pool of ethical and responsible leaders across domains. The rankings will help us network more closely with the top B-schools across the globe.”