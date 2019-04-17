IIM Sambalpur starts 10% quota for EWS, increases intake capacity

Premier management institute, (IIM)-Sambalpur, has implemented the 10 per cent EWS (economically weaker section) quota for the general category from 2019.

The process for admission for the fifth batch of post graduate programme (PGP) (2019-21) in management at Sambalpur is underway.

“We have implemented the 10 per cent quota as per the government policy. Ten per cent seats have been increased for the The intake capacity has gone up to 132 seats from 120,” said Ashutosh Tripathi, chairman, admissions at IIM-Sambalpur. Last year IIM-Sambalpur had doubled its intake capacity to 120.

The Government of India has decided to implement 10 per cent across 40,000 colleges and 900 Universities in the country from the academic year 2019-20 itself. The 10 per cent quota for EWS will be over and above the existing quotas for SCs (scheduled castes), STs(scheduled tribes) & OBCs (other backward castes) and general seats.

For improving the gender and discipline diversity , the management school has also decided to provide an extra 25 per cent weightage to girls who are from non-engineering background. Male students from non-engineering background seeking admission at the management college will be given additional weightage of five per cent.

The premier B-school is now operating from Sambalpur University campus on a temporary basis. Presently, the strength of girl’s student is zero in the 93 student batch of 2018-2020.

Peeved with lack of hostel facilities about 10 students from the 2018-20 batch of IIM-Sambalpur had left home leaving their courses.

Samblapur is one among the third generation IIMs, which was announced in the budget of 2014-15 along Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), IIM Bodh Gaya (Bihar), IIM Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), IIM Nagpur (Maharashtra) and IIM Amritsar (Punjab). The institute has been allotted 237 acres land at Basantpur for its permanent campus by the state government.