IIT Bombay becomes top ranked Indian institute in latest QS World Rankings

(IIT Bombay) has emerged as the top-ranked institute from India in the latest (QS) World University Rankings 2019.

As against being ranked at 179th place in the 2018 rankings released last year, jumped 17 places to 162nd position. However, it was IISc that saw the highest jump among Indian institutes, moving 20 places up from 190th position to 170th position. Last year's top-ranked Indian institute - IIT Delhi, remained at the same position of 172nd.

Among the other top-ranked Indian institutes in the 2019, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and improved their rankings from 293 last year to 283, from 308 to 295, from 431-440 band to 381, and from 501-550 band to 472nd position respectively.

IIT Madras, however, remained unchanged at 264th position.

The 2019 edition of ranks the world's top 1,000 universities for the first time - the best of the 4,700 institutions that were eligible for inclusion.

"In keeping with this new higher number, we have also increased the number of institutions receiving a specific rank, by moving the point at which we break into bands from 401+ to 501+," the ranking agency stated.

Over 83,000 academic and 42,000 employer responses went into the analysis for the ranking. The agency gave a maximum weightage of 40 per cent to academic reputation, followed by employer reputation (10 per cent), faculty-student ratio (20 per cent), citations per faculty (20 per cent), international faculty ratio (5 per cent), and international student ratio (5 per cent), respectively.

On its part, scored an overall 48.2 out of 100. However, across different parameters, bagged a score of 52.5 in academic reputation, 72.9 in employer reputation, 54.1 in citation per faculty, 43.3 in faculty-student ratio, 4.4 in international faculty and 1.8 in international students, all scores out of a maximum of 100 points.

Among the six parameters, employer reputation was the strongest for IIT Bombay with a rank of 93 globally.

Commenting on the improved performance of the institute, Devang Khakhar, director, IIT Bombay said, "The faculty and students are striving to excel in education and research. The increase in rank is a reflection of continuous improvement in all spheres of our activity."

Apparently, since 2014, in the World University Rankings by QS, IIT Bombay has moved up 71 places.



Top 10 Indian institutions in QS World University Rankings





Institute Ranking - 2019 Ranking - 2018 IIT Bombay 162 179 IISc 170 190 IIT Delhi 172 172 IIT Madras 264 264 IIT Kanpur 283 293 IIT Kharagpur 295 308 IIT Roorkee 381 431-440 IIT Guwahati 472 501-550 University of Delhi 487 481-490 University of Hyderabad 591-600 601-650

Source: Quacquarelli SymondsFirst Published: Thu, June 07 2018. 17:07 IST