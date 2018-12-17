IIT-M partners Thales group to design processor for sensitive equipment

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) is partnering with French multinational to design a processor compatible with the highest safety critical standards, which once get approval could be used in sensitive equipment in defence, aerospace, space and transportation sectors.

The collaboration will result in defining and prototyping a Risc-V based processor. Thales and are going to take up joint research programs in many areas including aerospace, space, transportation, security and defence.

As a result of this tie up, a fault-tolerant framework would be developed and will undergo evaluation by the world’s top experts in Safety Critical Standards. Pursuant to their approval, it can be used in sensitive equipment in defence, aerospace, space, and transportation sectors.

Thales, which has expertise in designing and building electronic systems for aerospace, space, transportation, security and defence, will bring in the security and dependability of critical embedded systems to establish security best practices for hardware development.

The ultimate objective is to improve the security and dependability of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, embedded systems and machine learning implementations.

researchers recently designed, fabricated and booted up India's first indigenously-developed RISC V - The Shakti family of processors are targeted for mobile computing devices, embedded low power wireless systems and networking systems besides reducing reliance on imported microprocessors in communications and defence sectors. The can be used by others as it is on par with international standards.

Lead researcher Kamakoti Veezhinathan, Reconfigurable Intelligent Systems Engineering (RISE) Laboratory, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “With the advent of more and more safety critical systems adopting electronics hardware for intricate control and monitoring, fault-tolerance and security features are of prime importance in next generation processors."

This tie-up with Thales will result in a detailed analysis of these features resulting in a framework that could be adopted for designing the next generation Shakti-based safety-critical systems, he added.

Arnaud Samama, R&D computing manager, Thales Research and Technology, said, “By adopting an open approach to both hardware and software, this joint effort will create new opportunities for the design of mission-critical systems in all sectors, including aerospace, space, transportation, security and defence."

With this, the company is look at taking the partnership, formed in March this year, to the next level, he added.