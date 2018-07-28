IIT Madras-incubated Startup launches indigenously made Smart Air Purifier

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras)-incubated startup has launched India’s first indigenously developed 'Vistar'. Powered by an (Efficient Granular Adsorbent Particulate Arrester), can filter a variety of pollutants such as particulate matter, microbes, fungus and gaseous substances.

The purifiers have Wi-Fi and touch interface and the functioning of the purifier, in terms of the quantum of pollutants in the air, can be ascertained in real time. The company will target the institutional segment which includes hospitals, hotels, commercial real estate, and food processing and manufacturing units in the initial phase.

has a coverage area of 550 square feet and a life of about one year, which is twice that of the air purifiers currently available in the market.





The air purifier will be priced at around Rs 20,000, almost half that of existing products in the market now, as affordability is a key area for The startup can manufacture up to 30 units per day currently and can increase the production capacity to 1,000 without any major additional investment.

AirOK's technology caught the interest of SAR Group, makers of water purifiers under brand, which has invested about Rs 120 million in late last year and will be the distribution partner for AirOK's retail air-purifier product.

The company is also working on an exciting pipeline of products in the air pollution space in association with one of the country's oldest and largest conglomerate The pipeline includes purifiers for cars and kitchens. It is also indigenously working on solutions for issues such as ambient air pollution.