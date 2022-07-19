IIT Madras wants to come out with 1000 start-ups every year: Director

JUST IN
Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Kamakoti Veezhinathan
Prof. Kamakoti Veezhinathan, who took charge as the New Director of IIT Madras on 17th January 2022

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) was last week declared the country’s best higher education institution, retaining that slot for the fourth year in a row in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). IIT-M’s director V Kamakoti spoke to Shine Jacob about the institute’s success, its plans to earn revenue and groom start-ups, and his views on the National Education Policy (NEP).

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 15:41 IST

