IITs to hire new faculty on tenure tracking system at par with global peers

Aligning themselves with their global peers, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will now adopt tenure tracking system while hiring new faculty as against the existing permanent positions accorded after one year probation.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), however, withdrew discussion on financial and other autonomy for from the agenda in the Council meet held on Friday. As per sources, the ministry intends to first hold discussions with other concerned bodies like Niti Aayog before according such autonomy.

As for the decision taken during the Council meet, led by union minister for human resources development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the premier institutes will now hire fresh faculty on a 5-6 year contract from hereon. At the end of the contract and based on a review of their teaching and research, the said faculty will either be retained and promoted as tenured faculty or find their contract annulled.

"This is a step in the right direction. The MHRD and want the institutes to be at par with our global peers who follow the tenure track system for hiring faculty. While the existing faculty will continue to function as permanent faculty under the older system, the new tenure tracking system will apply for fresh hires with 5-6 years contracts, following which they will be promoted as tenured faculty after a review," S K Das, director of Ropar told Business Standard.

Apart from the tenure tracking system, the council also decided on a review of existing faculty members, it has been learnt. As per MHRD and IIT sources, discussions were held on the issue of some of the non-performing or under-performing faculty members wherein Pokhriyal emphasised on strict review and action against the same. "The MHRD and believe that if the institutes have to compete at world level, one will have to ensure optimum performance of faculty members and so if the review finds some of them under-performing then strict action could be taken against them," said a source on condition of anonymity.

The IIT Council meet also discussed on the issue of under-performing students with various options including allowing weaker students to complete their education a year early with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree instead of a Bachelor of Technology (BTech). However, the council has finally left it on individual IITs to decide the course of action for addressing weaker and under-performing students.

"Like under-performing faculty, weaker students was also an issue discussed but no consensus was arrived at. Hence, based on various views on what remedial steps to be taken to address the same, it has been left on individual IITs. While some may offer the option of a 3 years BSc to weaker students, others may offer either a diploma or even allow such students to extend their BTech tenure from the current 4 years instead of dropping out," said a director of one of the IITs on condition of anonymity.

In order to ensure better quality of batches in the post graduate programmes, a committee is also being set up to study and recommend on bringing MTech fees, which are considerably low right now, at par with the IITs' BTech programs. While MTech programs currently range in Rs 25000-30000 per semester, BTech fees tends to be around Rs 200,000 annually. The IIT Council and MHRD intends to implement the hike in MTech fees in a staggered manner over a period of three years, based on the committee's recommendations.

It needs to be mentioned here that while roughly 900,000 students appear for JEE Main examination held twice annually, only 13,500 get enrolled in IITs. However, according to recent data shared by the MHRD, as many as 2,461 students dropped out of their programmes in the last two years.

The dismal performance of several IITs in global rankings, was also something that weighed on the HRD minister's mind with a major portion of the time spent on discussions around it, said sources. As a result, based on the discussions, one of the decisions also taken to improve performance in global rankings was to select specific areas of research that each of the IITs would focus on in near-future.

"The idea is to stand out in each of the major research areas globally. MHRD wants IITs to become world beating institutes in at least some of the research areas. Hence, it has been decided that IITs will go back and decide on one or two specific areas where they would focus to be the best. The IITs will then go back to the MHRD with the areas they wish to focus on, for which the ministry has assured of whatever support is required," said the source earlier quoted.

The MHRD is also learnt to have offered support in improving internationalisation of faculty and students at IIT campuses in order to improve their positions in global rankings. Among these, the ministry has offered to work in coordination with ministry of external affairs and ministry of home affairs to work on visa issuances, work permits and possible financing of foreign students for improving citizenship diversity at IIT campuses.

Scholarships for international students and defining people of Indian origin (PIO) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) as 'foreigners' are some of the steps on the cards as well. Moreover, to attract foreign faculty, open-ended contracts with no fixed tenure has also been decided by the IIT Council to be offered to candidates.

IITs' position in global rankings have been largely stagnant in recent times, barring a few standalone performances. For instance, despite being the fifth-most represented nation globally in the latest World University Rankings (WUR) 2020 by Times Higher Education (THE), India dropped out of the top 300 list for the first time since 2012.

India's best represented Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc) fell from the 251-300 cohort last year to 301-350 bracket due to significant fall in its citation impact, though it improved in research environment, teaching environment and industry income. On the other hand, the newer and upcoming Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar debuted in the ranking with a joint top position of 301-350 sharing it with

Moreover, around seven Indian universities, including some of the IITs, fell into a lower band this year, while the bulk of the nation’s institutions remain stable.