IMD forecasts moderate rain, thundershower in Delhi; issues 'yellow alert'

-
ALSO READ
China renews yellow alert as severe rainstorms hit parts of nation
Major floods hit Australia's east coast post heavy rain, claim lives of 7
Power outages in Canada caused by storm stretch into fourth day
Amid heavy rainstorms in several parts, China renews yellow alert
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Russia face Finland in men's Ice Hockey final
-
The weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to heavy rain in Delhi on Wednesday.
Generally cloudy sky, moderate rain or thundershowers are predicted in the city over the next three days.
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 189.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 201 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.
After a relatively dry June, the capital has logged 165.1 mm of precipitation against a normal of 126.9 in July so far.
But most of the rains in July came on the first day (117.2 mm). The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 30 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday.
However, other weather stations have recorded light to moderate rainfall on several occasions this month.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU