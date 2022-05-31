IMD raises 2022 monsoon forecast to 103% of LPA on likely La Nina effect

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday updated the monsoon forecast for 2022 southwest monsoon to 103 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) from 99 per cent of LPA predicted in April as La Nina conditions are expected to prevail during the entire stretch of four-month .

The forecast is with a model error of plus and minus four per cent. The LPA for the seasonal rainfall for the country as whole from 1971 to 2010 is 87 centimeters.

Releasing the second stage forecast for 2022 southwest monsoon, the Met department further said that the rainfall in Central and Southern India is expected to be ‘above normal’ at over 106 per cent of the LPA, while that in North-East and North-Western parts of the country is expected to be ‘normal.

“On the whole, for the majority of the country, the southwest monsoon is expected to be ‘normal’ this year,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters.

He said the number of parameters that are favourable for Indian monsoon has risen since the time of the first forecast made in April.

The monsoon in the core rainfed areas of the country, which stretch from the Central parts of India to the western regions and are home to bulk of the pulses and oilseeds grown during the kharif season, is expected to be ‘above normal’ at 106 per cent of the LPA.

This should augur well for the production of both pulses and oilseeds and help in cooling down their inflation particularly in case of oilseeds which have been on the boil since the last few months.

Month wise, the met department said in June, which is the first month of the four-month season rainfall across the country is expected to be ‘normal’ at between 92-108 per cent of the LPA.

In June, India gets around 16.54 centimeters of the estimated 87 centimeters of rainfall, which is around 19 per cent.

The North-East parts of the country, Eastern India and South Peninsular India might get below normal rains in June, the met department said.

Among the four monsoon months, July and August are the most critical as the quantum of rains is the highest in these two months.

On the impact of negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) on monsoon as predicted in the second stage forecast, the met department said that it might act as a barrier which is why IMD has not made an overall forecast of rains being ‘above normal’.

Meanwhile, the IMD DG also said that an epoch of below normal rains is ending in the country and between 2021-2030, India might see more years of normal rains while from 2031 to 2040, there could be a greater number of years when rains are ‘above normal’.

On Sunday, the IMD said that the south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1.

The monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy. Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on May 27. The prediction was with a model error of four days.

Yesterday, the met said that in the next 3-4 days the southwest monsoon will advance into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states.