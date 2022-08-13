JUST IN
Expected better outcome in research, academics through Siddha: Sonowal
Biz ideas from students can help country get rid of unemployment: Sisodia
Panel clears ex-NCB chief Sameer Wankhede of fake caste certificate charge
Himachal Pradesh Assembly makes 2019 anti-conversion law more stringent
DMRC hoists flags at 23 stations under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Officials
DGCA issues guidelines to prevent hits by bird, other animals at airports
Hoping to see Sonia Gandhi back in action soon, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Case registered over online harassment of Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal
Salman Rushdie once complained about too much security' around him: Report
Tricolour is symbol of self-awareness: Fadnavis during 'Tiranga Padyatra'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Expected better outcome in research, academics through Siddha: Sonowal
Mumbai reports 867 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 4,624
Business Standard

Implement recommendations of Sanskrit Commission set up by UPA: Minister

"Vedas are science, not books and the world can be benefited by the use of the knowledge contained in it," the minister said.

Topics
Sanskrit language | UPA | central government

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Art and Culture Minister BD Kalla on Saturday urged the Central government to implement the recommendations of Sanskrit Commission set up by the United Progressive Alliance government.

He was addressing a programme at Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy here.

"Vedas are science, not books and the world can be benefited by the use of the knowledge contained in it," the minister said.

He described the Vedas as an invaluable heritage of world literature, adding, "The welfare of the world can be achieved by using the knowledge contained in it. The Veda is not a book, it is a science."

Kalla said Sanskrit, the language of the Vedas, presents one of the greatest examples of secularism.

"The Sanskrit language is the lifeblood of Indian culture. The Centre should implement the recommendations of the Sanskrit Commission set up by the Manmohan Singh government," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Sanskrit language

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 22:08 IST

`
.