Importing Russian oil part of India's inflation management: FM Sitharaman

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's finance minister said on Thursday that importing Russian oil was part of the country's inflation management strategy and that other countries were also doing something similar.
"And that's where I give credit to the statesmanship of the prime minister to make sure globally that we did keep up the relationship with all countries but yet managed to get the Russian fuel which is what Japan is doing today, which is what some other countries are doing," Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in New Delhi.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 13:14 IST