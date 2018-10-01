Imran Khan nothing but 'chaprasi', Pak run by terrorists, ISI: Swamy

Senior (BJP) leader on Sunday called Pakistan Prime Minister a chaprasi' (peon), adding that Islamabad is run by the military, ISI and terrorists.

" is nothing but a 'chaprasi' because the country (Pakistan) is run by the military, ISI and terrorists, and is just one of the 'chaprasi' of the government. He may be called the Prime Minister, but he is a 'chaprasi'," Swamy said while addressing a press conference here.

"There is only one solution to Pakistan. Balochis don't want to be part of Pakistan, Sindhis don't want to be part of Pakistan, Pashtuns don't want to be part of Pakistan, so break Pakistan into four parts - these three (Baloch, Sindh, Pashtun) and the residual West Punjab.... I also think that (External Affairs Minister) Sushma Swaraj should not waste her breath speaking about Pakistan in the UN because Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses it. Just ignore Pakistan, prepare your military and one day break it up into four," he added.

Swamy's statement comes after Swaraj on Saturday used the United Nations platform to highlight the serious issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and human rights violations in India.

Meanwhile, speaking on Bangladesh, Swamy said, "India will continue to support it, but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be warned to stop those mad people from demolishing Hindu temples, converting Hindu temples into Masjid and converting Hindus to Muslims. If Bangladesh does not stop torturing the Hindus, I would recommend that our government invades Bangladesh and takes it over."

Swamy was here to attend a programme of 'Sanskritik Gaurav Sansthan' Tripura unit.