Imran Khan seeks evidence linking Pak to Pulwama, warns against retaliation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday assured India that action would be taken against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any retaliatory action on his country.

In a video message to the nation, Khan responded to the Indian allegations on Pakistan's involvement in the attack in Kashmir on last Thursday.

The suicide attack by Pakistan-based (JeM) terror group left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

Stating that Pakistan wants "stability in the region", Khan said, "If India has evidence or actionable intelligence, they should give it to us and we will take action." He said that he has come across calls for attack on Pakistan through the Indian media and warned, "If India retaliates, we will not think and retaliate back." "It is easy to start a war but difficult to end it," Khan said.



The premier said, "I want to ask India if they want to live in the past?" "Its not in our interests that somebody from here goes out to do terrorism, nor that somebody comes here and does terrorism," he added.

