JUST IN
One leader alone can not tackle all challenges before this country: Bhagwat
Goa sees 174 new Covid cases at 11% positivity rate; active tally at 957
'Confident' first batch of Indian students will arrive soon: China
India faces conventional, non-conventional threats: EAM Jaishankar
Noida: Shrikant Tyagi sent to 14-day custody for assaulting a woman
WhatsApp has not abused its dominant position in India, rules NCLAT
Delhi records 2,495 new Covid cases, 7 deaths; positivity rate at 15.41%
Govt mulls adoption of common charger for all devices; calls meet on Aug 17
Shrikant Tyagi got MLA sticker for car from Swami Prasad Maurya: Noida cops
Mumbai reports 479 new Covid cases in a day, active tally crosses 3,000
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
One leader alone can not tackle all challenges before this country: Bhagwat
Will banning cheap Chinese phones make India a handset-making hub?
Business Standard

In 75th year of Independence, India may shut down British India Corp

Established by British entrepreneur Sir Alexander MacRobert in 1920, the public limited company produced woollen products under the brand name "Dhariwal, apart from "Lal-Imli" -- once household names

Topics
Kanpur | textile ministry | public sector undertakings

Asit Ranjan Mishra  |  New Delhi 

A worker at the British India Corporation factory in Kanpur. The Department of Public Enterprises has floated a draft Cabinet note for closure of the company, along with National Textiles Corporation
A worker at the British India Corporation factory in Kanpur. The Department of Public Enterprises has floated a draft Cabinet note for closure of the company, along with National Textiles Corporation

Once the iconic red-brick building of British India Corporation (BICL), which manufactured the popular “Lal-Imli” brand of woollen products, made Cawnpore (now Kanpur) the Manchester of the East.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Kanpur

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 06:10 IST

`