In a bid to boost mine tourism Coal sector constructs 8 eco parks

In a bid to give a fillip to mine tourism, eight eco-parks have been constructed recently in different parts of the country and two more will be completed in the ongoing financial year, the government said on Friday.

The said eco-parks are being developed on reclaimed land.

Coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi had inaugurated Jhurey/Bal Gangadhar Tilak eco-park of Coal India arm WCL in October.

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has entered into a pact with Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) recently to promote eco-tourism at mine-I and mine-II and display sustainable mining activities.

The pact between Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), a CIL arm, and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to give a fillip to Singrauli Eco-Tourism Circuit and another MOU by WCL with Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra are also to further promote eco-tourism in the coal sector.

In line with the sustainable development and greening initiatives coal/lignite PSUs have planted around 47 lakh saplings on 2300 Ha land from January to November this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)