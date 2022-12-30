In a bid to boost mine tourism Coal sector constructs 8 eco parks

-
In a bid to give a fillip to mine tourism, eight eco-parks have been constructed recently in different parts of the country and two more will be completed in the ongoing financial year, the government said on Friday.
The said eco-parks are being developed on reclaimed land.
Coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi had inaugurated Jhurey/Bal Gangadhar Tilak eco-park of Coal India arm WCL in October.
NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has entered into a pact with Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) recently to promote eco-tourism at mine-I and mine-II and display sustainable mining activities.
The pact between Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), a CIL arm, and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to give a fillip to Singrauli Eco-Tourism Circuit and another MOU by WCL with Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra are also to further promote eco-tourism in the coal sector.
In line with the sustainable development and greening initiatives coal/lignite PSUs have planted around 47 lakh saplings on 2300 Ha land from January to November this year.
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 15:59 IST
