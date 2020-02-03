In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, 50 IAS officers transferred in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
After HC approval, Telangana MBBS admission to be completed by August 31
Telangana govt slashes FY20 budget citing slowdown impact on state finances
Employees' strike suggests dissent against Telangana govt is not dead yet
Telangana encounter: SC orders judicial inquiry under ex-judge Sirpurkar
Telangana eyes growing AI market, signs 8 MoUs with global cos, IITs
-
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Telangana, as many as 50 IAS officers, including Collectors, have been transferred.
Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary to Irrigation and Command Area Development Department, a government order (GO) issued on Sunday.
Special Chief Secretary (political) Adhar Sinha and Special Chief Secretary (housing) Chitra Ramachandran were posed as Special Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department and Special Chief Secretary of Education Department respectively.
This is a major reshuffle after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took over the reins for the second time after the Assembly polls in November 2018.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU