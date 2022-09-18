In defence of the realm, again: Meet Mukul Rohatgi, the next AG for India

Mukul Rohatgi will be part of the government, defending a position that he has said publicly — that it is not the provenance of courts but Parliament to draft new Funda­mental Rights in the Constitution.

Come October 1, (67) will take charge as India’s new (AG). The incumbent, K K Venugopal — who was given two one-year extensions after his term ended in 2020 — had earlier indicated he wanted to retire on grounds of health.

