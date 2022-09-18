JUST IN
In defence of the realm, again: Meet Mukul Rohatgi, the next AG for India

Mukul Rohatgi has fought some controversial cases. principal among these is the Aadhaar case that was challenged on grounds that its technology was a threat to privacy

Aditi Phadnis 

Mukul Rohatgi
Mukul Rohatgi will be part of the government, defending a position that he has said publicly — that it is not the provenance of courts but Parliament to draft new Funda­mental Rights in the Constitution.

Come October 1, Mukul Rohatgi (67) will take charge as India’s new attorney general (AG). The incumbent, K K Venugopal — who was given two one-year extensions after his term ended in 2020 — had earlier indicated he wanted to retire on grounds of health.

First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 21:51 IST

