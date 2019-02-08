JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

Hailstorm hits mustard and green pea crops in Rajasthan, western UP
Business Standard

If there's paradise on earth, it is here! Post-snowfall pics of Manali, J&K

Reports of 7 to 8 feet of fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and 1 to 2 feet in the plains in the past 24 hours indicate that this has been the heaviest snowfall of the season so far in J&K

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A view of snow-covered street as daily life resumes following heavy snowfall, at Ridge in Shimla

A view of snow-covered street as daily life resumes following heavy snowfall, at Ridge in Shimla
1 / 8
 

 

A cyclist rides across melting snow field, in Kullu

A cyclist rides across melting snow field, in Kullu
2 / 8
 

 

Tourists walk on a snow-covered trail after a spell of heavy snowfall, in Srinagar

Tourists walk on a snow-covered trail after a spell of heavy snowfall, in Srinagar
3 / 8
 

 

Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area following heavy snowfall, in Shimla

Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area following heavy snowfall, in Shimla
4 / 8
 

 

A boatman rows his boat against the backdrop of a snow-clad mountain after a spell of heavy snowfall, in Srinagar

A boatman rows his boat against the backdrop of a snow-clad mountain after a spell of heavy snowfall, in Srinagar
5 / 8
 

 

Trees covered with snow following heavy snowfall, in Manali

Trees covered with snow following heavy snowfall, in Manali
6 / 8
 

 

Rescue workers clear snow after an avalanche near Jawahar Tunnel that trapped 10 policemen on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, at Qazigund in Kulgam district

Rescue workers clear snow after an avalanche near Jawahar Tunnel that trapped 10 policemen on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, at Qazigund in Kulgam district
7 / 8
 

 

Icicles hang from the roof of a ceiling on a cold winter day after heavy snowfall, in Mandi

Icicles hang from the roof of a ceiling on a cold winter day after heavy snowfall, in Mandi
8 / 8
 

 


First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 21:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements