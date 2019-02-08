If there's paradise on earth, it is here! Post-snowfall pics of Manali, J&K

A view of snow-covered street as daily life resumes following heavy snowfall, at Ridge in Shimla

A cyclist rides across melting snow field, in Kullu

Tourists walk on a snow-covered trail after a spell of heavy snowfall, in Srinagar

Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area following heavy snowfall, in Shimla

A boatman rows his boat against the backdrop of a snow-clad mountain after a spell of heavy snowfall, in Srinagar

Trees covered with snow following heavy snowfall, in Manali

Rescue workers clear snow after an avalanche near Jawahar Tunnel that trapped 10 policemen on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, at Qazigund in Kulgam district

Icicles hang from the roof of a ceiling on a cold winter day after heavy snowfall, in Mandi