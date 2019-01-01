In Pics: The world welcomes New Year 2019 in style

France
Fireworks explode during the New Year's celebrations at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.
Belgium
Fireworks light up the Atomium building, a metal structure built in the form of an iron crystal, as part of New Year celebrations in Brussels, Belgium.
Brazil
Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's eve on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United Kingdom
Fireworks light up the sky around the London Eye wheel to welcome the New Year in London, Britain
Thailand
Thais pray to celebrate the New Year 2019 at the Golden Mountain temple or Wat Saket in Bangkok, Thailand. Strings attached are ceremonial threads given by Buddhist monks
Russia
Revellers enjoy during New Year celebrations in Moscow's Red Square, Russia.
Greece
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece.
Ahmedabad
People release balloons as they celebrate the New Year's countdown event in a road in Ahmedabad, India.
Thailand
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand.
Indonesia
Fireworks explode around National Monument during New Year's Eve celebration in Jakarta, Indonesia
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
People watch as the Burj Khalifa is lit up during the new year celebrations in Dubai, UAE.
Egypt
People take part in New Year celebrations at the Waterway in Cairo, Egypt
Singapore
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year celebrations in Singapore.
Australia
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia.
Germany
Fireworks explode over the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany.
China
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China
