In Pics: The world welcomes New Year 2019 in style

People around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2019.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

France

France
1 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Fireworks explode during the New Year's celebrations at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

Belgium

Belgium
2 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Fireworks light up the Atomium building, a metal structure built in the form of an iron crystal, as part of New Year celebrations in Brussels, Belgium.

Brazil

Brazil
3 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's eve on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom
4 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Fireworks light up the sky around the London Eye wheel to welcome the New Year in London, Britain

Thailand

Thailand
5 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Thais pray to celebrate the New Year 2019 at the Golden Mountain temple or Wat Saket in Bangkok, Thailand. Strings attached are ceremonial threads given by Buddhist monks

Russia

Russia
6 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Revellers enjoy during New Year celebrations in Moscow's Red Square, Russia.

Greece

Greece
7 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece. 

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad
8 / 17
Pic: Reuters

People release balloons as they celebrate the New Year's countdown event in a road in Ahmedabad, India. 

Thailand

Thailand
9 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. 

Indonesia

Indonesia
10 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Fireworks explode around National Monument during New Year's Eve celebration in Jakarta, Indonesia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)
11 / 17
Pic: Reuters

People watch as the Burj Khalifa is lit up during the new year celebrations in Dubai, UAE.

Egypt

Egypt
12 / 17
Pic: Reuters

People take part in New Year celebrations at the Waterway in Cairo, Egypt

Singapore

Singapore
13 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year celebrations in Singapore. 

Australia

Australia
14 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. 

Germany

Germany
15 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany.

China

China
16 / 17
Pic: Reuters

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China

United States (USA)

United States (USA)
17 / 17
Pic: Reuters

 

People celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York.

 


First Published: Tue, January 01 2019. 12:40 IST

