Telangana HC gets Thottathil B Radhakrishnan as its first chief justice

The AP High Court at Vijayawada also comes into existence from Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Thottathil B Radhakrishnan on Tuesday took over as the first Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, which came into existence on the first day of 2019.

Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office by Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan here.

The separate High Court for Telangana came into existence following the division of the High Court at Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad High Court had common jurisdiction over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

A large number of employees of the common high court who were allocated to the Andhra Pradesh High Court left for Vijayawada from here Monday.

