No exchange of Eid al-Adha sweets between BSF, Pak Rangers along border
Business Standard

In pictures: Bakri Eid celebrations in various parts of the country

Eid al-Adha, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice" or Bakri Eid, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Pigeons fly past as Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, in New Delhi

1 / 7
Photo- PTI

 

Muslim children in a celebratory mood at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

2 / 7
Photo- PTI

 

The faithful offer prayers at Machkhowa Eidgah, in Guwahati

3 / 7
Photo- PTI

 

A policeman keeps vigil as people gather at an Eidgah in Bhopal to offer prayers

4 / 7
Photo- PTI

 

A large gathering offers Eid al-Adha prayers at Bandra station, Mumbai

5 / 7
Photo- PTI

 

Children hold the Tricolour as they pose for a photograph during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Bandra station

6 / 7
Photo- PTI

 

Muslims greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid, New Delhi

7 / 7
Photo- PTI

 


First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 14:51 IST

