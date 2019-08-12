In pictures: Bakri Eid celebrations in various parts of the country

Pigeons fly past as Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of al-Adha, in New Delhi

Muslim children in a celebratory mood at Jama Masjid on the occasion of al-Adha

The faithful offer prayers at Machkhowa Eidgah, in Guwahati

A policeman keeps vigil as people gather at an Eidgah in Bhopal to offer prayers

A large gathering offers al-Adha prayers at Bandra station, Mumbai

Children hold the Tricolour as they pose for a photograph during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Bandra station

Muslims greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid, New Delhi