In pictures: Bakri Eid celebrations in various parts of the country

Pigeons fly past as Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, in New Delhi
Muslim children in a celebratory mood at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha
The faithful offer prayers at Machkhowa Eidgah, in Guwahati
A policeman keeps vigil as people gather at an Eidgah in Bhopal to offer prayers
A large gathering offers Eid al-Adha prayers at Bandra station, Mumbai
Children hold the Tricolour as they pose for a photograph during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Bandra station
Muslims greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid, New Delhi
