In pics: Delhi's coldest December day since 2014

Coldest Dec day in Delhi since 2014
Delhiites continued to shiver in cold wave conditions on Thursday with the minimum temperature further dropping to 3.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day in the national capital since 2014.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius
A cold wave swept through Delhi on Thursday morning
Possibility of dense fog on Friday morning
The Meteorological Department has forecast clear skies along with the possibility of dense fog on Friday morning and haze and smoke thereafter.
Maximum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius
