In pics: Delhi's coldest December day since 2014

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. On December 27, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coldest Dec day in Delhi since 2014

Coldest Dec day in Delhi since 2014
Delhiites continued to shiver in cold wave conditions on Thursday with the minimum temperature further dropping to 3.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day in the national capital since 2014. 
 

The Palam observatory registered a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 3.4 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively. 
"The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal," a Met department official said.
 

 

Delhi has been reeling under intense cold wave conditions for the past few days. On December 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 3 degrees Celsius after Friday. The humidity oscillated between 45 and 100 per cent. 
 

 

The Meteorological Department has forecast clear skies along with the possibility of dense fog on Friday morning and haze and smoke thereafter. 
 

"Cold conditions are likely at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 21 and 4 degrees, respectively on Thursday," the weather office said.


 


Thu, December 27 2018. 18:40 IST

