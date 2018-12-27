In pics: Delhi's coldest December day since 2014

The Palam observatory registered a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 3.4 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal," a Met department official said.

