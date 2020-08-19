In pictures: States battle floods, warned about landslides

Life affected in various parts of Telangana due to heavy rains

1 / 8 An aerial view of areas flooded by the River Godavari.

Normal life was affected at various places in Telangana on Monday due to the incessant rains lashing the state for the past few days which inundated several low-lying areas. The flood level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam was 60.7 ft, crossing the 3rd Warning Level, at 1300 hours on Monday, official sources said.

Rs 2,000 relief to each household in flood-hit districts of Andhra

2 / 8 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during an aerial survey of Godavari affected areas

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced Rs 2,000 relief for every household in districts affected by in the Godavari river which has been in spate for the last two days after heavy rains.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender visit the flood-hit areas in Warangal

3 / 8

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited the submerged areas and the roads that suffered damage in his Assembly constituency of Huzurabad. Rajender said the north Telangana districts like Karimnagar, Warangal and parts of Khammam received heavy rains which led to rivulets and other water bodies overflowing.

An aerial view of flood-affected East and West Godavari districts, in Amravati

4 / 8

The Godavari River is also getting good flows due to rain in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana. River Godavari at Kunavaram and Dowlaiswaram Barrage (Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage) in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh is flowing in severe flood situation.

Bihar flood situation grim; authorities warn of landslides

5 / 8 An aerial view of Kangan ghat submerged in flooded water at the bank of river Ganga, in Patna

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday, while central authorities warned some hill districts in the north of likely flashfloods and landslides as heavy rains disrupted normal life in parts of the country.

A temple half-submerged in flooded water at Sonepur area along the banks of the Ganga river in Patna

6 / 8

Meanwhile, an IMD forecast said enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over northwest India including Western Himalayan region till August 20 and decrease thereafter.

Flood advisory for states

7 / 8 A truck gets stranded in the floodwater at NH 30 in Sukma

As monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India, the Central Water Commission issued a flood advisory for several states Tuesday, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, warning some hill districts of possible flash and landslides. It also said heavy rainfall will lead to more inflow of water into reservoirs in several states. In an advisory for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 4-5.

River Krishna's bankside residential area submerged during flood situation in Sangli

8 / 8