Covid-19: Remdesivir output to be doubled to 7.4 mn doses by April-end

India’s Remdesivir shortage may be shortlived as a stock of 7.4 million doses is likely to be available by the end of this month or the first week of May, claimed sources. The seven manufacturers who have a licence from US drug company Gilead Sciences, Inc. to make this investigational injectable drug have been given approval by the drug regulator to activate 18 new sites where they can make Remdesivir.

This will enable them to produce an additional 3.5 million doses per month, doubling the existing installed capacity of 3.8 million doses per month. Clinical trials have ...