India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus cases

A record single-day rise of 261,500 infections has taken India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases to 14,788,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to Union data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 177,150 with a record 1,501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 39th day in a row, the active cases stand at 18,01,316, comprising 12.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86.62 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 12,809,643, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.20 per cent, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed 2,000,000 on August 7, 3,000,000 on August 23, 4,000,000 on September 5 and 5,000,000 on September 16.





It went past 6,000,000 on September 28, 7,000,000 on October 11, crossed 8,000,000 on October 29, 9,000,000 on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Positivity rate

The daily positivity rate in India in the last 12 days has doubled to 16.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has increased to 13.54 per cent in the past one month, the said on Sunday. Ten states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan — reported 78.56 per cent of the new infections, it said.