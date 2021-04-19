India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
First time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests in Delhi, says govt
Immune pressure due to non-judicious use can lead to mutation: ICMR chief
ICMR approves CSIR's Covid-19 testing method to ramp up RT-PCR tests
Third spike in Covid-19 cases has come now in Delhi, says ICMR
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
-
A record single-day rise of 261,500 coronavirus infections has taken India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases to 14,788,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll increased to 177,150 with a record 1,501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase for the 39th day in a row, the active cases stand at 18,01,316, comprising 12.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86.62 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 12,809,643, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.20 per cent, the data stated.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed 2,000,000 on August 7, 3,000,000 on August 23, 4,000,000 on September 5 and 5,000,000 on September 16.
It went past 6,000,000 on September 28, 7,000,000 on October 11, crossed 8,000,000 on October 29, 9,000,000 on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
Positivity rate
The daily coronavirus positivity rate in India in the last 12 days has doubled to 16.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has increased to 13.54 per cent in the past one month, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Ten states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan — reported 78.56 per cent of the new infections, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU