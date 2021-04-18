Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi, situation worsening: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match-2 highlights: DC wins by 7 wickets; Dhawan shines
Pakistan's Punjab records highest Covid cases since June 2020 amid surge
100 million Covid-19 cases worldwide expected this week: WHO chief
Thackeray to meet officials as Covid-19 cases rise; Mumbai faces curbs
Modi to meet CMs today, discuss rise in Covid cases, vaccination drive
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said around 25,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 per cent in the last 24 hours.
He also said that the Delhi government has sought the Centre's help in ensuring adequate beds and supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.
Less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals, and the situation is worsening every moment, Kejriwal said, adding that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning and stressed on the need for making more beds available.
"We are constantly in touch with the Centre and getting help from it," he said.
The chief minister said due to the fast pace of increasing COVID-19 infections, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are depleting fast in the city.
The Centre should reserve at least 7,000 of 10,000 beds in hospitals run by it in Delhi as COVID beds and ensure immediate supply of oxygen, he said.
The Delhi government in next 2-3 days will come up with 6,000 beds at Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises and schools. It is also arranging high flow oxygen beds for the patients, Kejriwal added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU