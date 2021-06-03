In talks with Pfizer, Moderna, J&J to make vaccines in India: Foreign secy

India is in discussions with top US vaccine manufacturers--Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna--for possible local manufacturing of their vaccines, as a part of its endeavour to meet the demand for Covid-19 vaccines and expedite the inoculation drive in the country.

“We are also part of the discussions with major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in India. We have also helped to expedite the introduction of Sputnik-V vaccines,” foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

“Vaccines have complex supply chains. We have worked to ease regulatory disruptions to these supply chains with key partners through diplomatic interventions,” Shringla said.

During April-May, India battled a devastating second wave of the pandemic, coupled with severe shortage of essential medical supplies, including Covid-19 vaccines in various parts of the country.

India is expecting a supply of 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines between August and December, enough to vaccinate the entire adult population of the country. Last week, NITI Aayog member VK Paul had said that the Centre and are working together for the earliest possible import of the Covid vaccine following indications from the US pharma company that it had the vaccine available from July. Besides, Pfizer’s indemnity request is also being looked into by the government.

Speaking at the WHO’s South-East Asia Regional Health Partners’ Forum on Covid-19, Shringla said that India is also looking forward to the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) approval for the indigenous vaccine Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

He further said that India is fighting an ‘exceptionally severe’ second wave of the pandemic that has resulted in ‘unprecedented economic and social disruptions and distress’.

The Ministry of external affairs (MEA) has been working towards procuring essential raw materials and medical supplies for Covid-19, he said, adding that throughout the pandemic, his department identified and connected with potential suppliers of essential medicines, raw materials and medical equipment across the world.

“We have adapted rapidly to virtual diplomacy during the pandemic period. The Prime Minister has conducted over 12 virtual summits and more than 75 virtual bilaterals. External Affairs Minister and the Ministry have conducted literally hundreds of ministerials, joint commissions, multilateral engagements, Foreign Office Consultations, Senior Officials Meetings, etc,” he said.

Going forward, India will participate in the process of creating global scale capacities that are needed to deal with pandemic scale challenges. “A number of serious global conversations are underway on this in platforms such as the G7, the G20, QUAD, BRICS, the United Nations and the WHO itself,” he added.

India is also working with several other countries in the World Trade Organisation (WHO) on a targeted and temporary waiver under Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to ensure timely and secure access to vaccines for all.