JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Walt Disney opens Marvel-themed 'Avengers' campus in California
Business Standard

PM Modi speaks with Kamala Harris, discusses Covid-19 vaccine cooperation

The PM expressed his appreciation to Harris for the decision, as well as for all other forms of support and solidarity that India has received

Topics
Narendra Modi | Kamala Harris | Coronavirus Vaccine

Agencies 

Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: Shutterstock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US vice-president Kamala Harris on the phone after the vaccine sharing announcement by the Biden administration.

Harris elaborated on the US plans to make vaccines available to other countries, including India, under its "Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing", according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PM expressed his appreciation to Harris for the decision, as well as for all other forms of support and solidarity that India has received in recent days from the US government, businesses and the Indian expatriate comm-unity in the US.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 04 2021. 01:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU