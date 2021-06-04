PM Modi speaks with Kamala Harris, discusses Covid-19 vaccine cooperation

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US vice-president Kamala Harris on the phone after the vaccine sharing announcement by the Biden administration.
Harris elaborated on the US plans to make vaccines available to other countries, including India, under its "Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing", according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
The PM expressed his appreciation to Harris for the decision, as well as for all other forms of support and solidarity that India has received in recent days from the US government, businesses and the Indian expatriate comm-unity in the US.
