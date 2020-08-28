In the works: Priority list of who gets the Covid-19 vaccine first

India is preparing a priority list of who will get the Covid-19 vaccine first when it becomes available. A member of the expert group on vaccine administration preparing the list told Business Standard that work had started on an “approach paper”.

The Centre has also contacted five domestic and three multinational vaccine makers to understand how soon a candidate vaccine against Covid-19 will be ready. The person in the group ruled out conducting any nationwide sero-prevalence study to determine which sections of the population will get priority. “Sero ...