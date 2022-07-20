Incident of fire reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

An incident of fire was reported on Wednesday onboard Indian Navy's when it was on a sortie off Karwar in Karnataka, officials said.

They said no casualties were reported in the incident.

The naval headquarters ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the fire incident, the officials said.

They said the ship's crew brought the fire under control using onboard firefighting systems.

