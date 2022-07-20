Mowing down of DSP: Haryana Police arrest accused driver from Rajasthan

JUST IN
The Nuh police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver who had mowed down a Haryana DSP probing illegal mining.

Press Trust of India  |  Gurugram 

Mining process. Photo: PTI

The Nuh police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver who had mowed down a Haryana DSP probing illegal mining.

Sabbir, alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

He was arrested following the questioning of Ikkar, another accused in the case.

"We arrested the main accused, Sabbir, alias Mittar, from the Pahari police station area of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The accused, who is around 30 years of age, hails from Pachgaon. He had fled to his relatives. We are trying to nab his other accomplices," said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh probing illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills.

First Published: Wed, July 20 2022. 20:40 IST

