Increased shop timing, easy licensing: How MP is planning to boost economy

Chief Minister announced wide-ranging changes in labour laws to boost economic activity in the state. He said the government will give some major concessions to industries and promote cooperation between factory owners and workers.

Chauhan said that social distancing is important in post-Covid world. To reduce crowds in the markets, shops will now remain open from 6 a.m. to 12 in the night instead of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m, the state government issued a notification.

Shifts in factories have been extended from 8 hours to 12 hours, which the factory owners will be able to regulate. A labourer will be able to work overtime for 72 hours a week, but they will have to be paid accordingly.





Chouhan added that economic activities have been resumed in the state. New industries are being provided with the favourable environment, and the government is aiming to hold back plan of shifting industries and attracting new ones from other places. "New industries will be easily established in the state, people will get employment opportunities and the interests of labourers will be secured," he said.

Registration and license work of factories, shops, contractors, bidi manufacturers, motor transport workers, construction agencies covered under construction workers act will be done in one day instead of 30 days.

A provision has been made to get factory license renewal now in ten years instead of one year. License will be issued for the entire duration of the contract instead of one calendar year.

Chouhan said that by amending the Mandi Act in Madhya Pradesh, farmers have been given the facility to sell crops from home. They can opt to sell crops in private mandis and will get good prices as competition increases. "The interests of workers in the state will be not be compromised," Chouhan added.