- Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 am
- Google partners Central Water Commission for flood forecasting initiative
- Pakistan not only harbours terror outfits, but also encourages them: MEA
- Opposing UGC's decision to conduct exams over pandemic: Students to SC
- Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM on heavy rains, assures help
- UAE foreign minister calls up Jaishankar to discuss peace deal with Israel
- Modi's tenure underscores his political maturity: BJP chief Nadda
- Chandrayaan-2 captures images of Moon; one of craters named after Sarabhai
- President's speech encapsulates the spirit of 1.3 bn Indians: PM Modi
- India, Nepal to hold talks under 'oversight mechanism' on August 17: MEA
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 am
Independence Day speech 2020 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 am today. Catch LIVE updates on I-day address and celebrations across India
Topics
Independence Day | Narendra Modi | Narendra Modi speech
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A woman sells Indian National Flags ahead of Independence Day Celebration, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Independence Day LIVE updates: As India enters into the 74th year of its Independence today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi after hoisting the Tricolour. This year, a woman army officer will assist PM Modi in unfurling the national flag. This will be Modi's seventh straight Independence Day speech.
The prime minister is expected to touch upon a host of issues ranging from his government's action in combating the coronavirus pandemic, new National Education Policy and taxpayers' charter. He is also likely to pay tribute to the coronavirus warriors.
The defence ministry has stated that due to widespread Covid-19 pandemic, the military bands have prepared their show in advance. These are likely to be telecast on Independence Day instead of a live performance.
Ahead of I-day celebrations in the country, multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place across the national capital.
Stay tuned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation and all live updates on Independence Day 2019 celebrations across India.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh