India 11th most infected, crosses China in Covid count as cases near 86,000

India has surpassed China in terms of confirmed of Covid-19 cases with nearly 86,000 positive cases as of Saturday morning, becoming the 11th most infected country.

During the past one day, 3,970 new cases were added taking the total count to 85,940. The total death count on Saturday was 2,752, of which 103 were registered in a single day, according to health ministry data.

China which has dropped two spots in the global tally at 13th position, has so far reported 84,038 Covid-19 cases, 4,637 of whom have died.

Cases in Maharashtra are nearing the 30,000 mark with 1,068 deaths so far, the highest among all states. Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp rise in Tamil Nadu, now reporting the second highest number of cases in the country with 10,108 infecions and 71 deaths.





Gujarat, with a doubling time of over two weeks, has 9,931 positive cases of whom 606 have succumbed to the disease.

The third-highest number of cases are in Delhi with 8,895 testing positive. It has recorded 606 deaths so far.

India has ramped up its testing capacity to nearly 100,00 tests a day. In the past one day more than 94,000 tests were conducted taking the total number conducted so far to over 2.1 million.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is working with Intel India and International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad to develop faster and cheaper Covid-19 testing and genome sequencing.

The health ministry has also issued guidelines for the safety of health workers in covid and non-covid areas of hospitals. It has suggested a “buddy system” where two of more hospital staff will form a team and share responsibilities for their partner’s safety in terms of safety gear and hygiene, among other things.